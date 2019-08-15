Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $764,198 as Share Value Rose; Millennium Management Upped Stake in First Long Is (FLIC) as Stock Declined

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.53. About 4.88M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 16,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The hedge fund held 167,732 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 151,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 95,395 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FLIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability Company holds 103,783 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 615 shares. Pnc Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 26 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 6,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 20,164 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) or 6,105 shares. 32,631 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Strs Ohio reported 131,800 shares. Banc Funds Company Limited Company invested in 264,475 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 48,784 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 37,583 shares.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 254,132 shares to 26,184 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 656,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865,023 shares, and cut its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,100 shares to 217,745 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.