Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Raised Its Stake by $340,416

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 21,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 886,732 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.71 million, up from 865,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 95,281 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 8,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 14,038 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, down from 22,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $240.51. About 46,323 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Research cfo Maurizio Nicolelli To Remain With FactSet Through Dec 2018

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 26,678 shares to 500,709 shares, valued at $24.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 16,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,788 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold UMPQ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 182.51 million shares or 1.02% less from 184.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 58,254 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Limited owns 15,726 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company reported 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Nordea Inv Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 257,583 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 744,487 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 103,437 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,237 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 205,486 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.13% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 534,956 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested in 20,840 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 69,967 shares in its portfolio. 159,615 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 310,444 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartford Fincl Management holds 700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newfocus Financial Llc has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hartford Financial Management Inc accumulated 75 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.01% or 585 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 2,696 shares. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 974 shares. Orrstown Services owns 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 79 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 94 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 13,127 shares. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,264 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 270,329 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 878,077 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.38% stake. 6,461 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited.

