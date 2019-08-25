Hendershot Investments Has Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $499,468; Summit Securities Group Has Cut Its Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Holding as Shares Rose

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22,000 shares to 30,100 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Limited Liability Corp reported 2,612 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Commerce Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Republic Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bb&T holds 0% or 10,354 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Sei Invs Company reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.01% or 15,187 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Landscape Limited Company invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kwmg Lc reported 442 shares stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 23,840 shares stake. Advent Capital Mngmt De owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 115,267 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 896,553 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 64,500 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Important Is Frito-Lay For PepsiCo’s Growth? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Motivates CEOs Like Tim Cook And Elon Musk To Wake Up Every Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber Incorporated has 2,975 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 34,402 shares. Utd Fire reported 1.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company owns 148,951 shares. Pension reported 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S&T National Bank Pa holds 21,089 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corp reported 401,490 shares. Crestwood Limited Company reported 178,544 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 1.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Ltd Liability accumulated 12,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Inc De has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,995 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 26,103 shares stake. Culbertson A N & accumulated 68,318 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 261,836 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il owns 100,156 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio.