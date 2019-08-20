Hendershot Investments Has Raised Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $1.29 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bloombergsen Raised Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Holding by $16.99 Million as Stock Declined

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 37,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 494,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.60M, up from 457,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $466.07. About 25,185 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $127.15. About 944,795 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Investment Group Inc Inc owns 30,500 shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Sg Americas Ltd owns 468 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp stated it has 3,311 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Allen Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Paloma Ptnrs Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Raymond James Associates holds 968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.04% or 900 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 2,245 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 873 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 490 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 905 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 113,051 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,500 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 56,467 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 925,331 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,270 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 1,580 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical reported 3,791 shares. Argent Communication holds 0.54% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,739 shares. Foundation Res stated it has 1,749 shares. Jfs Wealth Lc has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,265 shares. Bragg Advsr owns 62,316 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 0.3% or 251,628 shares. Bell Bancshares owns 1,758 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).