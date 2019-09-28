Hendershot Investments Has Raised Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $483,585; Becker Capital Management Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 111,598 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 106,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 7,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 250,857 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.22M, down from 258,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt owns 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 124,663 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il stated it has 73,791 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 104,527 shares. West Oak Capital has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Axa has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rmb Mngmt reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clark Cap Management Group Inc holds 8,375 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Perkins Coie Tru has 0.87% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,495 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.07% or 316,390 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt stated it has 26,808 shares. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 0.56% or 455,700 shares. New England Rech & Mgmt Inc owns 15,776 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,654 shares. 42.61M were accumulated by Blackrock.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 167,418 shares to 471,357 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 15,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

