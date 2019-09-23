Hendershot Investments Has Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $624,960; Whalerock Point Partners Raised Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 9,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 160,620 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, up from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $61.38. About 1.41M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Whalerock Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whalerock Point Partners Llc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 8,061 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 5,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whalerock Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $228.5. About 1.78 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0.96% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.76M shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. Ccm Inv Advisers reported 42,010 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Private Asset holds 0.04% or 923 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ny reported 3,373 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ativo Mngmt Lc invested 0.89% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). D E Shaw owns 226,089 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 399 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 1.11M shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 73 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 105,200 shares. Perella Weinberg Lp owns 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,200 shares. Spectrum Group invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust Ltd has 2.44% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices for 21st Consecutive Year – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots share losses lead Dow’s 116-point fall – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 442 were reported by Carroll Fin Assoc. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,481 shares. 5,224 are held by Montecito Bank And. Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,608 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 11,590 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.02% or 7,200 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership stated it has 52,682 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Omers Administration holds 126,100 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc owns 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 46,936 shares. Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eaton Vance reported 367,506 shares. Btim has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 82,358 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company reported 0.14% stake. Umb Bancshares N A Mo accumulated 4,332 shares or 0.01% of the stock.