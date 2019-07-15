Hendershot Investments Has Lifted Position in Paychex (PAYX); Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Upped Holding

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 47,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 247,082 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 190.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 47,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,054 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 24,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 19,538 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 4c; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,597 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Citigroup has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 103,634 shares. Sterling Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 39,135 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 20,639 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 116,399 shares. 2,954 are owned by First Mercantile Company. Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.04% or 787,670 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 14,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 73,987 shares. Phocas Fincl has 241,363 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 18,290 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 636,200 shares. Westwood Gp holds 515,271 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 35,457 shares to 138,857 shares, valued at $23.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 443,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,961 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Call).

