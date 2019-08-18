Hendershot Investments Has Lifted Its Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $652,695; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $13.03 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 1.09M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 310,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.48M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 83,483 shares to 887,674 shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 299,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 81,638 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 244,810 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,823 shares. Howard Mngmt reported 0.51% stake. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 101,138 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 44,718 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 245,882 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp invested 1.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schroder Invest Grp Inc has 10.22 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 400,376 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.53% or 44,313 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 0.6% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 20,346 shares. Staley Capital Advisers reported 1.07 million shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has 934,455 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.88% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

