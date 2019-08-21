Hendershot Investments Has Lifted Its Bank Hawaii (BOH) Holding by $893,490; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $386,950

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 205,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, down from 209,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 9.20 million shares traded or 75.23% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 93,619 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,543 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 14,816 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 63,384 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited reported 1.28 million shares. 76,037 were reported by Swiss Natl Bank. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 470,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Advsr owns 8,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 434,285 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 414,084 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.03% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 8,245 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 45,099 shares in its portfolio.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares to 292,039 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 4,675 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.43M shares. Maverick Cap accumulated 2.37M shares. Independent Investors Inc invested in 13,800 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 2,488 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Company reported 47,319 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co holds 4,363 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,676 shares. Comm Retail Bank reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.25% or 275,777 shares. South State Corp reported 27,312 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Charter Tru invested 0.35% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sfmg Limited Co reported 4,749 shares. Sei Commerce invested in 0.47% or 1.27 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 932,203 shares.