Hendershot Investments Has Lifted By $652,695 Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. See Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Gabelli Rating: Buy New Target: $55.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52 New Target: $49 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $50 New Target: $45 Downgrade

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 20.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 4,105 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 23,660 shares with $3.78M value, up from 19,555 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $75.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $169.16. About 748,441 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 1,255 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Limited Liability Company reported 1.28% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% or 437,286 shares. Gotham Asset Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 15,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 10.54 million shares. 176,717 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr. 1.40 million were reported by Citigroup Incorporated. Toth Financial Advisory has 7,921 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,239 shares. Wheatland Advisors owns 12,000 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 121,181 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 202,848 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Motco accumulated 3,134 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ackman’s Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 3.66M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.98 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 23.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 519,163 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 150 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.66% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6,002 are owned by Finance Mgmt. Us Bancorporation De reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York-based Cohen Klingenstein has invested 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6,871 are owned by Patten Group Inc. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,553 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.21M shares. Cadence Bancorp Na has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 88,683 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Corporation reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 80,823 are owned by Benin Mgmt Corp. National Pension reported 1.34M shares stake. Hennessy accumulated 115,100 shares.