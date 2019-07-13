Hendershot Investments Has Lifted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $652,695; Stock Rose; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $938,285 as Stock Value Declined

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was made by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. O’Brien Dermot J also sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. Ayala John had sold 3,121 shares worth $418,155 on Tuesday, January 22. Weinstein Donald sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38 are held by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.13% or 3,920 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com holds 39,964 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Glenview Financial Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation owns 332,640 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 204,237 shares. Meeder Asset holds 21 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors owns 1,521 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fin Architects invested in 0.06% or 201 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 202,848 shares. 157,718 are owned by Fiduciary Trust. 61,189 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stifel invested in 0.29% or 643,840 shares. Moreover, Field And Main National Bank & Trust has 0.41% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,785 shares to 35,831 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 171,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 522,830 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ).