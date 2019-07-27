Hendershot Investments Has Lifted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $652,695 as Stock Rose; As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Declined, Holder Harvey Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91 million, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.79. About 553,960 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.19% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cwm Limited reported 588 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 59,496 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 497 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 27,316 shares. 991 are held by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Sigma Counselors stated it has 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Atria Ltd Liability reported 5,945 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership reported 88,360 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 433,853 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co owns 2,921 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 56 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation owns 45,783 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. SHAW JEFF M had sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36 million on Tuesday, February 12. The insider OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88 million. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $563,880 was made by BURCHFIELD JAY D on Wednesday, February 13.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,975 shares. Orca Management Lc has 0.78% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Westwood Holdg Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Ims Capital has 0.45% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sunbelt stated it has 6,951 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,185 shares. 450 were accumulated by Old Second Bank Of Aurora. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 34,000 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 2,444 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 32,701 shares. Lincoln Cap stated it has 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jane Street Gru Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 39,964 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davenport Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,380 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).