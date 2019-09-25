Hendershot Investments Has Increased Stake in Maximus (MMS); Hap Trading Position in Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) Has Boosted as Share Value Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 89.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 19,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,287 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 21,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 12,968 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Call) (CPB) by 67.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 118,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 292,600 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 174,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 131,716 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – HAS INITIATED AN EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CHIEF ACCELERATION OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Campbell Soup’s Baa2/Prime-2 Ratings For Downgrade; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 252,259 shares to 102,741 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 465,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ).

