Hendershot Investments Has Increased Its Stake in Bank Hawaii (BOH) by $599,010; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stock Rose While Diversified Trust Co Cut by $813,733 Its Holding

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 8,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 30,384 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, down from 38,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 262,731 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 43,372 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 36,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 197,149 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,468 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 9,730 shares. Bb&T Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,405 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 497,386 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 229,900 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc owns 286,236 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 80 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,961 shares. First Manhattan Company accumulated 3,759 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 143,310 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,081 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.04% or 83,594 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has invested 0.04% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 5,773 shares to 11,901 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). National Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,166 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 36,961 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Com Bancorp holds 16,705 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,169 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fil Ltd invested in 0.1% or 705,974 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 123,426 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,856 shares. 1,884 are held by Sun Life Finance Incorporated. Jennison Ltd Liability reported 101,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Melvin Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.25% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).