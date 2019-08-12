Hendershot Investments Has Increased Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $481,760 as Market Value Rose; As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Decreased Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 53,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 47,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $83.55 lastly. It is down 20.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 747,483 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Trust & Invest owns 2.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 346,322 shares. Ent Finance Svcs Corp has 1,722 shares. Peddock Advsr Lc holds 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 1,200 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 918,095 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 0.83% or 35,964 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability owns 4,093 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 7,396 shares. Wade G W Incorporated reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Paloma Mngmt Company has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.66% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Schaller Inv Grp Inc reported 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 269,644 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt owns 2.94 million shares. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 2.02M shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares to 171,850 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels &.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 90,715 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Com accumulated 4,735 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 195 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Oppenheimer & Co owns 14,651 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Haverford holds 4,952 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 70,886 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Fuller Thaler Asset invested in 43,353 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc invested in 90,808 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Co Inc reported 4,330 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Cap has 24,570 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 892,294 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

