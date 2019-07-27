Hendershot Investments Has Decreased Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $764,198; Archon Capital Management Stake in Zix (ZIXI) Decreased by $5.86 Million

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 654,247 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 31.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.