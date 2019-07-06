Hendershot Investments Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position By $1.29 Million; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Hendershot Investments Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 20.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 10,047 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 58,566 shares with $7.55M value, up from 48,519 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $113.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company

Among 2 analysts covering Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Amag Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, June 23 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) latest ratings:

23/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays 19.0000

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Lc reported 0.31% stake. Cap Limited Com accumulated 31,905 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,003 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jones Fin Lllp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tig Advsrs Lc owns 99,809 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.37% or 22,366 shares. Headinvest owns 28,459 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.01% or 67,411 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited accumulated 2,771 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chilton Investment Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,756 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brinker stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Leisure Cap stated it has 5,955 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.47 million activity. Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott also bought $54,650 worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $4.42M were bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, makes, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. The company has market cap of $336.35 million. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme , an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs accumulated 0.01% or 7,166 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 268,405 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.07% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 13,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited reported 0.08% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Principal Grp invested in 284,051 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 27,230 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,641 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 11,800 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1,028 shares stake. Matarin Mngmt Limited Com owns 78,279 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 7,483 shares.