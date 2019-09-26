Hendershot Investments Has Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Price Michael F Has Trimmed By $440,000 Its Meredith Corp. (MDP) Stake

Price Michael F decreased Meredith Corp. (MDP) stake by 2.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price Michael F sold 8,000 shares as Meredith Corp. (MDP)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Price Michael F holds 350,200 shares with $19.28 million value, down from 358,200 last quarter. Meredith Corp. now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 8,460 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – Meredith decides to explore sale of TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands; 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – TIME Reveals Its Annual List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Says It Intends to Sell Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money; 04/05/2018 – People en Español names the 50 Most Beautiful Hispanic Celebrities of 2018; 13/05/2018 – Meredith Milstein, Lance Polivy; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith staffers call out lack of diversity; 15/05/2018 – Meredith’s FOOD & WINE Reveals New Look In June Issue; 17/05/2018 – Meredith Corp: Paul Karpowicz, Local Media Group President, to Retire June 30

Hendershot Investments Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 4,695 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 111,598 shares with $11.53M value, up from 106,903 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $101.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 58,004 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $467,052 activity. 1,250 Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares with value of $46,812 were bought by Tallett Elizabeth E. On Monday, September 9 Harty Thomas H bought $420,240 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 12,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Profund Advsr Ltd owns 4,269 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% stake. Syntal Prns Lc owns 8,648 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Geode Capital Management Llc accumulated 494,570 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,001 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Lord Abbett Limited Co holds 0% or 16,084 shares. Citadel Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has 20,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 3.95 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,392 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,949 shares.

Price Michael F increased Livent Corp. stake by 75,000 shares to 567,088 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 22,500 shares. Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,974 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 5,802 shares. Ally has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Dean Invest Assocs Llc reported 27,855 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 9.08 million shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 14,743 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Comm has 20,475 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 246,086 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc has invested 0.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.19% or 657,512 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability owns 158,911 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael reported 1,993 shares stake. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,921 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).