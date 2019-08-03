Hendershot Investments Has Boosted Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Market Valuation Rose; Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 587,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552.98M, down from 3.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 488,611 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – UPS sales top estimates but higher costs crimp margins; 15/03/2018 – ZEW KOGENERACJA SA KGN.WA – PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PCT FROM 17.74 PCT IN TENDER OFFER; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated holds 28,391 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 9,077 shares. Boston has invested 0.51% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oppenheimer And reported 42,786 shares. 78,345 are held by Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. New York-based Matrix Asset Advisors has invested 1.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Bank & Trust has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Holt Cap Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 6,545 shares. Everett Harris & Ca holds 2.68% or 924,458 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 9,569 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 57,127 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UPS Releases 2Q 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Survey Finds Asia-Pacific B2B Buyers Prize “Offline” Relationships As Much As E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 574,794 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $258.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Paycom Software Processes Another Beat and Raise – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.