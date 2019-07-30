Hendershot Investments Has Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); Blue Edge Capital Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 5 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.25M, up from 2,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 5.76M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 2.83 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested in 0.23% or 31,266 shares. 14,450 are owned by Waverton Mgmt Limited. Community Trust Inv has 70,746 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 46,882 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 87,750 were reported by Albion Fin Group Ut. Hartline Investment Corp invested in 32,091 shares. 116,509 were reported by James Inv Research. Seizert Partners Lc holds 4,294 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn reported 0.28% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 112,572 were accumulated by Forbes J M And Company Ltd Liability Partnership. Colony Gp reported 117,045 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Lp reported 3,523 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Com invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Com invested in 1,866 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget Activision, Disney Should Buy These Companies Instead – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,826 shares to 9,928 shares, valued at $1.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,482 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Calamos Advisors Limited owns 112,340 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company invested in 1.85% or 26,971 shares. Citigroup holds 498,009 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 129,614 shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va stated it has 0.74% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Novare Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 6,842 shares. Personal Capital holds 0.44% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 347,832 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 8.63 million shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 38,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,513 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Heritage Mgmt reported 0.66% stake. Canandaigua Bancorp reported 0.28% stake. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Com owns 129,002 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple On Today’s Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.