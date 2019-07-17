Hendershot Investments Has Boosted Bank Hawaii (BOH) Holding by $893,490; Savant Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $800,226 as Share Value Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 12,597 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 244,945 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. Another trade for 76,411 shares valued at $13.62M was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.

