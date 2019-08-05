Hendershot Investments Has Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $652,695; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Sands Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 3.04 million shares traded or 60.64% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 95.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 376,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 770,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.39M, up from 393,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.03. About 2.04M shares traded or 61.07% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Co holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 348,322 shares. Fiera Corporation owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,698 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hallmark Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 2,034 shares. 1,889 are held by Shoker Inv Counsel. Moreover, Chatham Cap Gru has 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,200 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 150 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 198,397 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cipher Capital LP reported 61,572 shares. Mngmt Pro Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lifeplan Gru Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,384 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 1.43% or 977,635 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 72,362 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $72.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).