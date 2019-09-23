Hendershot Investments Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Its Holding by $14.92 Billion as Stock Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 53.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 50,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 44,013 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 94,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 116,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.16B, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 513.85% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98 million and $304.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,145 shares to 224,890 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 106,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.