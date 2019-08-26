Hendershot Investments Cut Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Shorts Raised By 25.35%

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 79,273 shares with $5.89M value, down from 89,600 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 914,625 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) had an increase of 25.35% in short interest. GNCA’s SI was 594,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.35% from 474,100 shares previously. With 767,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s short sellers to cover GNCA’s short positions. The SI to Genocea Biosciences Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.1059 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1459. About 1,916 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characterize Neoantigens for Cancer Vaccines; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 02/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $82.26 million. The firm uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System , its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections.

Among 2 analysts covering Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genocea Biosciences has $5.75 highest and $2 lowest target. $3.88’s average target is 23.34% above currents $3.1459 stock price. Genocea Biosciences had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.95M for 34.22 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Global Management Lc has invested 1.91% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trillium Asset Ltd Llc reported 312,990 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. City Co reported 853 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.82% or 47,074 shares. 4,433 are owned by Marathon Capital. First Fincl Corp In holds 0.89% or 15,991 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cipher Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Windward Capital Management Co Ca owns 122,849 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.55% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 4,152 are held by Coatue Ltd Liability Com. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 5.35M shares. Cumberland holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 41,217 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 200 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -5.89% below currents $95.82 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $65 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $9000 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, June 10. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target.

