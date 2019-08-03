Hendershot Investments Boosted Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $652,695; Share Value Rose; Terril Brothers Holding in Celgene (CELG) Cut by $338,400

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 23,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 19,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 39,720 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 43,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,030 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,968 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 254,812 shares stake. Ent Fincl Service Corp reported 3,215 shares. 17,423 are held by Benjamin F Edwards &. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il has 7,467 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Everence Cap holds 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 11,168 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Company reported 4,400 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,319 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,300 shares. Bancorporation Of The West invested 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wespac Advsr Limited reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 244,255 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “French airports group ADP CEO – sometimes state shareholding can be hindrance – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. $256,567 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. $966,713 worth of stock was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Invsts Incorporated has 8,816 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt reported 18,315 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 26,733 shares. Symons Mgmt holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 53,924 shares. Selway Asset has invested 1.8% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Alphamark Advsrs Llc has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dorsey & Whitney Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 116,203 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 485 shares. Prudential reported 2.70 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The New York-based Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 96,774 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 24 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 42,768 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings.