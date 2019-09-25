Hendershot Investments Boosted By $3.40 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; Adi Capital Management Has Lifted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position By $712,000

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 98.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 106,119 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 213,338 shares with $6.95 million value, up from 107,219 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 186,734 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Adi Capital Management Llc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 178.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adi Capital Management Llc acquired 8,000 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Adi Capital Management Llc holds 12,479 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 4,479 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $18.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 67,248 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.76% below currents $31.74 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,840 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc invested in 0.58% or 44,780 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 5.56M shares. Millennium Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 3,206 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stifel owns 1.24 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bellecapital Ltd has 3.29% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 162,424 shares. Cleararc holds 8,525 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services invested 1.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 806,583 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). London Co Of Virginia has invested 1.9% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 46,274 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 16,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sirios Cap Management LP reported 714,728 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap holds 0.04% or 13,004 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Guggenheim Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.08% or 3.27M shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 333,847 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle owns 607,425 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 728,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 197,078 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 340,828 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt holds 0.46% or 39,595 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,216 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 4.25% above currents $97.36 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird.