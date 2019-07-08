Hendershot Investments Boosted Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake By $652,695; Marchex (MCHX)’s Sentiment Is 1.83

Hendershot Investments Inc increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 20.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hendershot Investments Inc acquired 4,105 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Hendershot Investments Inc holds 23,660 shares with $3.78 million value, up from 19,555 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 702,456 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES

Marchex Inc (MCHX) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 44 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 24 sold and trimmed stock positions in Marchex Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 20.63 million shares, up from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marchex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. The company has market cap of $202.46 million. The Company’s products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Auto Dealership Study Reveals Active Listening Over the Phone Directly Increases Customer Visits and Sales – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Marchex to Present at Investor Conference – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s New Surveillance Patent to Boost Drone Market Reach – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Internet Services Industry Outlook: Opportunities Abound In This Undervalued Segment – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 5.52% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. P.A.W. Capital Corp owns 1.03 million shares or 4.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 3.11% invested in the company for 850,854 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Capital Llc has invested 0.97% in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 871,376 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $321,506 activity.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 51,943 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Ltd stated it has 198,819 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Family Tru holds 0.08% or 1,250 shares. 15,847 were reported by Essex Finance. Westwood Grp Inc Inc has 9,363 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability Com owns 104,410 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assocs Incorporated reported 5.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Foundation holds 0.02% or 1,608 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 201 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 55,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 50,760 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd. Invesco Limited owns 7.18M shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,110 shares. 9,332 are held by Mirador Cap Lp.