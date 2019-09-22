Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

We are contrasting Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. United Therapeutics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the average target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.83, which is potential 59.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 0%. Insiders held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.