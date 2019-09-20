Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 28.65 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk & Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Trevena Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 250.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 32.2%. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Trevena Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.