Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

We are contrasting Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.36 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 967.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.