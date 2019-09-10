Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.73 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Soligenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.