Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73

Demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 242,190,184.75% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 310.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.