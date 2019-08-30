Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.79 N/A -9.62 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.