Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 -0.72 34.07M -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Kura Oncology Inc. 206,234,866.83% -40% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s beta is 2.5 which is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kura Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 49.15% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.