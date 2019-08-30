Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.05 N/A -9.62 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 76.44 N/A -0.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.57 beta.

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 36.1 Current Ratio and a 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 495.51% upside.

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 37% respectively. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.