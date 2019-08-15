Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 13.19 N/A -9.62 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 136.45% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.