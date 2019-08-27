Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.41 N/A -9.62 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders owned 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.