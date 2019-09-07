Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Enochian Biosciences Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 2.4% respectively. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.