Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 28.94 N/A -0.23 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 0.53 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.7% and 0.8% respectively. 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 82.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.