Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.45 N/A -9.62 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.78 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Competitively, Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.71 consensus target price and a 108.35% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 80.11% respectively. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.