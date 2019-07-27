Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Since Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.60 N/A -0.23 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.53 beta. From a competition point of view, Cerecor Inc. has a 2.17 beta which is 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cerecor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 143.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares. 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.