Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 13 0.00 11.43M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 87,318,563.79% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility & Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a 2.67 beta and it is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 53.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 37.14% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.