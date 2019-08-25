Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.35 N/A -9.62 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.89 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.