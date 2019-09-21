Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc. has a -0.48 beta and it is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Zafgen Inc. has an average target price of $0.78, with potential upside of 0.27%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Zafgen Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.