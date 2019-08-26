Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Contrasting side by side

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 15.35 N/A -9.62 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.78 beta means Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 17.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year OncoSec Medical Incorporated has weaker performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.