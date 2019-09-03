Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparing side by side

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00 Novavax Inc. 10 7.02 N/A -9.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility & Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, Novavax Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Novavax Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Novavax Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -77.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 30.7% respectively. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.