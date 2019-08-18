Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparison side by side

Since Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 13.65 N/A -9.62 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.78 beta. MediciNova Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and has 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 162.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of MediciNova Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 16.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.