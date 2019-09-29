Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,000,000.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average price target of $18.5, with potential upside of 146.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.