Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,844,799,344.80% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 23.6% respectively. 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.