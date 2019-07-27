Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.60 N/A -0.23 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.67 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta means Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 56.50% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.7% and 85% respectively. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.